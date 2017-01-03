Indonesia puts JPMorgan in the penalty box...for a research report
JPMorgan Chase downgraded Indonesia's stock market by two notches in November, citing powerful market forces set off by Donald Trump's election victory. Indonesia didn't take too well to the demotion, even though the same research report also downgraded the stock markets of Brazil and Turkey.
