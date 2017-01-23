Indonesia police question cleric over...

Indonesia police question cleric over lecture on communist symbols

Indonesian police on Monday questioned a hardline Muslim cleric over a hate speech complaint by a civil group following a lecture in which he said new banknotes carried the communist hammer-and-sickle symbol. The leader of the hardline Islamic Defenders Front , Habib Rizieq, gestures after he leaves police headquarters following questioning in Jakarta, Indonesia January 23, 2017.




