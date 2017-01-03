Indonesia plans regulation to ensure ...

Indonesia plans regulation to ensure bond dealers produce "credible" research

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 6 Indonesia plans to issue a regulation to ensure that primary bond dealers produce only research that is "credible", a senior finance ministry official said on Friday. "The point is, the analysis has to be credible and correspond to factual data," Suahasil Nazara, the finance ministry's head of fiscal policy office, said in a text message.

