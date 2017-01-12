Indonesia Narrows Electricity Subsidy...

Indonesia Narrows Electricity Subsidy To Underprivileged Community

26 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, Jan 17 -- The Indonesian government is determined to ensure that its electricity subsidy rationalisation implemented on Jan 1 is narrowed to the underprivileged community. Local media reported state-owned power company, PT PLN's corporate communication chief Made Suprateka as saying that the electricity tariff for 900-VA domestic consumers would also be increased, in stages.

Chicago, IL

