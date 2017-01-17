Indonesia is transforming business cl...

Indonesia is transforming business climate with reforms'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

One of the first things Indonesian Ambassador John Aristianto Prasetio did upon starting his post in Korea was streamlining the visa application process at the embassy. Prasetio also talked to his government to make it easy for Korean banks to open branches in Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... 5 hr Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC