Indonesia IS suspect was finance ministry official12 min ago

An Indonesian man detained for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria with his family is a former finance ministry official who studied in Australia, authorities said today. The family of five, including three children, were detained on Bali island Tuesday after being deported from Turkey following their arrest on suspicion of planning to cross into Syria and join the jihadists.

