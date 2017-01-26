Indonesia holds cultural exhibition to promote new tour destinations
A unique cultural event that chronicles series of cultural festivals in regions designated as Indonesia's ten new tour destinations is being held in the Tourism Ministry Thursday to attract foreign tourists. The four-day event, named 2017 Festsinfest , highlights the arts and cultural performances from the ten new tour destinations now developed by the ministry and related agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC