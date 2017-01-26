Indonesia holds cultural exhibition t...

Indonesia holds cultural exhibition to promote new tour destinations

A unique cultural event that chronicles series of cultural festivals in regions designated as Indonesia's ten new tour destinations is being held in the Tourism Ministry Thursday to attract foreign tourists. The four-day event, named 2017 Festsinfest , highlights the arts and cultural performances from the ten new tour destinations now developed by the ministry and related agencies.

Chicago, IL

