Indonesia hints at halal mark, urges firms to target Islamic market
As Indonesia continues to miss out on the lucrative global halal market, Jakarta has begun drumming up support among SMEs to certify their halal from overseas bodies before exporting their products. State-owned enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said the world's most populous Muslim nation stood to become a dominant halal exporter only if its food companies could show that their products were acceptable for Muslims outside the archipelago.
