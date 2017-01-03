Indonesia finance ministry issues new rules for bond dealers
Jan 11 Indonesia's finance ministry announced new rules that require primary bond dealers to "safeguard" their partnership with the government and avoid conflicts of interest. Primary dealers "have the duty to safeguard the partnership with the Indonesian government based on professionalism, integrity, the avoidance of conflict of interest, and looking at the interests of the Republic of Indonesia," according to documents uploaded to the ministry's website on Wednesday.
