Indonesia: Election Commission to invite foreign observers to monitor Jakarta poll
Candidate pairs in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Djarot Saiful Hidayat, Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno stand before a televised debate in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS INDONESIA's General Elections Commission says it will invite representatives of election commissions from across Southeast Asia and international NGOs that focus on the electoral process to observe the Jakarta gubernatorial election next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Fri
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC