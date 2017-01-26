Indonesia: Election Commission to inv...

Indonesia: Election Commission to invite foreign observers to monitor Jakarta poll

Candidate pairs in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Djarot Saiful Hidayat, Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno stand before a televised debate in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS INDONESIA's General Elections Commission says it will invite representatives of election commissions from across Southeast Asia and international NGOs that focus on the electoral process to observe the Jakarta gubernatorial election next month.

