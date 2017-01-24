Indonesia denies peacekeepers tried to leave Sudan with arms
JAKARTA: Indonesia denied Tuesday that United Nations peacekeepers from the country had sought to take weapons out of Sudan's conflict-wracked Darfur after they were allegedly caught leaving the region with arms. The United Nations peace mission in Darfur last week opened an inquiry, saying that authorities had discovered weapons and military equipment in the baggage of a unit of peacekeepers at an airport in the region.
