Indonesia deeply regrets US immigrant vetting plans

Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, is not among the seven Muslim-majority nations whose citizens face restrictions. A federal judge's decision to block part of Trump's temporary immigration ban accompanied growing resistance with large protests at major airports across the country AFP/Bryan R. Smith JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.

