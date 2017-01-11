Indonesia continues to hunt illegal f...

Indonesia continues to hunt illegal foreigners

JAKARTA: Indonesian immigration officers conducted a raid over the weekend in West Jakarta, as part of heightened efforts to bust illegal foreign workers. Almost 100 foreign prostitutes were arrested in West Jakarta in the first week of January after immigration officers raided nightclubs, karaoke bars and boarding houses.

