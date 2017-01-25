Indonesia arrests 5 deported from Turkey for trying to join IS: Report

SINGAPORE: Five Indonesians were arrested at Bali airport on Wednesday after arriving on a flight from Turkey, where they were deported for trying to join Islamic State in Syria, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported. According to the report, the two women and three men were arrested in a "safe house" by Turkish army personnel on Jan 16. Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said the five left Indonesia in August 2016 and travelled to Turkey from Jakarta via Thailand.

