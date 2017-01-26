Indonesia aims for slice of Singapore's sea cargo traffic via port consolidation
INDONESIA plans to beef up its port services by consolidating cargo traffic from various facilities across the country at Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta, its largest and most advanced seaport. The move to centralise trans-shipment activities is aimed at taking over a slice of the market currently dominated by Singapore, The Jakarta Post reported yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|20 hr
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC