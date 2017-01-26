Indonesia aims for slice of Singapore...

Indonesia aims for slice of Singapore's sea cargo traffic via port consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Nation

INDONESIA plans to beef up its port services by consolidating cargo traffic from various facilities across the country at Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta, its largest and most advanced seaport. The move to centralise trans-shipment activities is aimed at taking over a slice of the market currently dominated by Singapore, The Jakarta Post reported yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... 20 hr Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC