Indian man on trial in S'pore for att...

Indian man on trial in S'pore for attempted murder of nurse12 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Singapore, Jan 31 A 33-year-old Indian man is facing attempted murder charges in a Singapore court for brutally stabbing a nursing student after her parents rejected his marriage proposal. Varadharajan Mahadevan, who went on trial today, became "obsessed" with the girl and "aggressively harassed" her even though she made it clear that she was not interested, prosecutors said at the opening of the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) 12 hr Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC