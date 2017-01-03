Impact of Korea-Japan swap deal halt ...

Impact of Korea-Japan swap deal halt limited

Japan's decision to suspend talks on a currency swap last Friday will have limited impact while caution is still advised, according to economists and experts. Song In-chang, deputy finance minister, played down a possible repercussion of the suspension of the bilateral currency swap deal, saying that "It wouldn't have much impact as it is not like an existing program ended."

Chicago, IL

