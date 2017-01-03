Impact of Korea-Japan swap deal halt limited
Japan's decision to suspend talks on a currency swap last Friday will have limited impact while caution is still advised, according to economists and experts. Song In-chang, deputy finance minister, played down a possible repercussion of the suspension of the bilateral currency swap deal, saying that "It wouldn't have much impact as it is not like an existing program ended."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Sat
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Fri
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC