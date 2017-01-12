HSA suspends licences of 8 errant tobacco retailers

SINGAPORE: Eight tobacco retailers have had their licences suspended by the Health Sciences Authority for selling tobacco products to minors under the age of 18. These retailers were caught via HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement activities, it said in a press release on Thursday . The outlets are Kwang Guan Huat at Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, Hui Huat Yew Kai Minimart at Jalan Membina, Vel Murugan Trading at Fajar Road, Kai Soon Supermarket at Hougang Avenue 1, Good Price Centre at Bedok South Road, Happy Family Neighbourhood Budget Minimart at Tampines Street 71 and two 7-Eleven outlets located at Pasir Ris Street 21 and Marsiling Rise respectively.

