How Widodo is threatening Indonesia's modernisation
Steven Keithley says Malaysia's destroyed reputation as a progressive pluralistic society is a cautionary tale on the folly of backing religious hardliners and the likely dire fallout for Indonesia's goal of modernisation Although far from perfect, 2016 was a productive year for Indonesian President Joko Widodo. His most notable reform, a tax amnesty plan, was a major success, surpassing its year-end collection target 3A1 2 months early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting intolerance: The challenge facing Indo...
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Sat
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Fri
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC