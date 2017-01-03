How Widodo is threatening Indonesia's...

How Widodo is threatening Indonesia's modernisation

Read more: South China Morning Post

Steven Keithley says Malaysia's destroyed reputation as a progressive pluralistic society is a cautionary tale on the folly of backing religious hardliners and the likely dire fallout for Indonesia's goal of modernisation Although far from perfect, 2016 was a productive year for Indonesian President Joko Widodo. His most notable reform, a tax amnesty plan, was a major success, surpassing its year-end collection target 3A1 2 months early.

Chicago, IL

