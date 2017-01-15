Hospital: 42% of injured bikers in Singapore are Malaysians
SINGAPORE: At high speed, the Malaysian motorcyclists zoom past traffic, weaving across lanes, squeezing between vehicles, even speeding on road shoulders. Some of these reckless riders may have had to pay the price for their actions, judging by data which Khoo Teck Puat Hospital shared with The Sunday Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
