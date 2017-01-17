Heavy downpour causes flash floods, traffic snarls on Monday
Flash floods were reported at the Tanjong Pagar area along Craig Road, Tanjong Pagar Road and Maxwell Road, says national water agency PUB. Motorist Mohd Nizam Nawawi said his car was stuck briefly near Maxwell Road after the Tanjong Pagar area was hit by a flash flood.
