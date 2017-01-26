Fitch Affirms Ratings of 7 Indonesian Regional Banks
Its top-20 depositors accounted for around 48% of total deposits, indicating considerable concentration risk within its deposit structure. The National Ratings of the other regional development banks are support-driven and reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the regional governments to support development of the local economies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Mon
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC