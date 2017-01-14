Fishing ship captain returns after being detained in Indonesia

The captain and chief engineer of a Taiwanese fishing ship returned to Taiwan on Saturday after being detained in Indonesia for three months for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters. Captain Tsai Yun-ming and chief engineer Tsai Yun-Tsung left Jakarta early Saturday morning and arrived in Kaohsiung the same evening after transiting through Hong Kong, with a deity in hand that they had worshipped on their ship.

