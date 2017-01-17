Fire-prone Indonesian Province Declar...

Fire-prone Indonesian Province Declares Early Emergency to Combat 'Haze'

Indonesia's fire-prone Riau province declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, the disaster mitigation agency said, after President Joko Widodo urged regional authorities to avoid a repeat of fires that smothered Southeast Asia in smog in 2015. Indonesia faces global pressure to put an end to slash-and-burn land clearances for palm and pulp plantations which send clouds of toxic smoke over the region each year.

