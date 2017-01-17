Father accused of sex abuse saw doctor for botched procedure a month before trial

SINGAPORE: A father accused of sexually abusing his daughter only sought medical attention for a botched penis enlargement procedure a month before his trial, the court heard on Monday . The 42-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting his daughter over a period of two years from 2011, after the girl turned 11, and only ended in 2014 after the victim confided in her mother.

