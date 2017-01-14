Eight Indonesians deported over IS li...

Eight Indonesians deported over IS links freed

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Indonesians deported from here for suspected links with the Islamic State have been freed by the Indonesian authorities. Riau Islands police spokesman Saptono Erland confirmed that the men, aged between 16 and 37, were released on Thursday after being interrogaA ted by the Indonesian counter-terrorism unit.

