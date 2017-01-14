Eight Indonesians deported over IS links freed
KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Indonesians deported from here for suspected links with the Islamic State have been freed by the Indonesian authorities. Riau Islands police spokesman Saptono Erland confirmed that the men, aged between 16 and 37, were released on Thursday after being interrogaA ted by the Indonesian counter-terrorism unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC