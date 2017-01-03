Despite demonetization, India to grow...

Despite demonetization, India to grow faster than China: Singapore diplomat

19 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Indian economy will grow faster than China despite the temporary slowdown created by demonetization, an Indian-origin academic and former Singapore diplomat said at a conference of leading world universities. "Even if the demonetization created a slowdown, it is not going to change the long-term momentum of where India is going with its economic growth," said Dean Kishore Mahbubani of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
