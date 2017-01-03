Despite demonetization, India to grow faster than China: Singapore diplomat

Indian economy will grow faster than China despite the temporary slowdown created by demonetization, an Indian-origin academic and former Singapore diplomat said at a conference of leading world universities. "Even if the demonetization created a slowdown, it is not going to change the long-term momentum of where India is going with its economic growth," said Dean Kishore Mahbubani of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

