Despite demonetization, India to grow faster than China: Singapore diplomat
Indian economy will grow faster than China despite the temporary slowdown created by demonetization, an Indian-origin academic and former Singapore diplomat said at a conference of leading world universities. "Even if the demonetization created a slowdown, it is not going to change the long-term momentum of where India is going with its economic growth," said Dean Kishore Mahbubani of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|22 hr
|Arndt
|4
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|22 hr
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC