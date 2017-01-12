Definitions of 'comfort women' reveal...

Definitions of 'comfort women' reveal Japan-South Korea divide

"Comfort women," used by the Japanese military for sex, were present wherever the army invaded and occupied Asia countries from the early 1930s through the end of World War II. That aspect of wartime history was kept quiet until the early 1990s, when a South Korean woman came forward, joined by some others, seeking Japanese help and accountability.




