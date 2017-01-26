Cooperation Between Leaders And Peopl...

Cooperation Between Leaders And People Made His Diplomatic Tasks In...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Siti Baaqiah Mamat KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 -- For outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Herman Prayitno, his four-year stint in Malaysia has been a fairly smooth ride and felt like being in his home country. "It's like being in my home country," said Herman when asked on his four-year term here as a 'middleman' between Malaysia and Indonesia and felt time did fly quickly when various issues were raised between the two countries in that particular period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... 17 hr Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC