Container vessel collision causes oil...

Container vessel collision causes oil spill on Singapore-Malaysia border

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 4 Nearly 300 tonnes of oil spilled into the narrow strait separating Singapore and Malaysia after a collision between two container vessels, the Singapore Marine Port Authority said on Wednesday. There were no reports of injuries and 12 anti-pollution craft had been sent to clean up the mid-sized oil spill, the MPA said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

