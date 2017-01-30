Commentary: Indonesia's tax amnesty enters its third phase with good results so far
An officer assists a tax amnesty participant at a help desk inside the country's tax headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside Indonesia has entered the third phase of its tax amnesty programme , which was first launched in July 2016 to boost the country's meagre revenue by collecting previously unreported funds hidden by wealthy citizens abroad and at home.
