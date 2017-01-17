Christchurch novelist thrills with true story
New Zealand author Peter D Campbell has always believed that the truth makes the best fiction. In his latest novella, Stepping into the Unknown, the Christchurch based journalist delves into the little known world of private security contracting in the Indonesian archipelago.
