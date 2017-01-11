Chemical leak hits Shell facility, fi...

Chemical leak hits Shell facility, fire at ExxonMobil plant in separate incidents

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Two petrochemical giants in Singapore were hit by separate safety incidents this week - ExxonMobil's chemical plant on Jurong Island caught fire early on Sunday morning and the next afternoon, a chemical leak occurred at Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site. In response to queries, Shell confirmed on Wednesday that the leak happened in a unit that was already shut down for maintenance.

