Chemical leak hits Shell facility, fire at ExxonMobil plant in separate incidents

SINGAPORE: Two petrochemical giants in Singapore were hit by separate safety incidents this week - ExxonMobil's chemical plant on Jurong Island caught fire early on Sunday morning and the next afternoon, a chemical leak occurred at Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site. In response to queries, Shell confirmed on Wednesday that the leak happened in a unit that was already shut down for maintenance.

