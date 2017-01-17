Centre for Domestic Employees successful at resolving majority of conflicts handled in 2016
SINGAPORE: The Centre for Domestic Employees helped to resolve 83 per cent of the 517 cases it saw at the end of its inauguration year in 2016, with the remaining cases still ongoing, according its latest social report issued on Sunday . Among the foreign domestic workers cases seen, nearly half of them constituted salary disputes, requests for transfer of employer and physical abuse.
