Centralised system to monitor lift, c...

Centralised system to monitor lift, contractor performance across PAP town councils

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: A group of People's Action Party town council members, lift engineers, and specialists is developing a centralised system to monitor lift and contractor performance across all 15 PAP town councils. The new system is being developed amid calls for greater scrutiny of lift standards following a spate of lift-related injuries in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC