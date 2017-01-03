Blown market fuse end of era in China

Blown market fuse end of era in China

Read more: South China Morning Post

The announcement on the night of January 7, 2016 that the mainland would "suspend" its unpopular circuit-breaker mechanism was a defining moment in the history of its financial market. Just four days after introducing the price-monitoring threshold, which was designed to stabilise the market but in effect amplified panicked selling, the China Securities Regulatory Commission admitted the initiative had failed.

