Beating traffic jams with bike cabs

Beating traffic jams with bike cabs

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

It's a new "motorcycle taxi" service that has hit the Klang Valley's streets, with the promise of getting people around really quickly. It draws upon thousands of motorcycle couriers with the aim of ferrying people past rush hour traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... 14 hr Arndt 4
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... 15 hr homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 16 hr Old Pom 7
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC