Australian soldiers accused of calling Indonesians 'crazy'

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's 'Becky with the good hair' songwriter finds her missing brother living 3,000 miles from home on the streets of LA - after recognizing him at bus stop 16 YEARS after he vanished From toilet roll tweaks to stopping the microwave before it beeps: People reveal their strangest quirks... and discover they're NOT alone The secret to a happy marriage every husband NEEDS to know: Relationship expert reveals how he salvaged his partnership with his wife after she admitted she was profoundly unhappy EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are dragged into Kesha's sex assault case as court orders the singer to show Dr Luke an intriguing secret text she sent to Gaga 'How does anyone survive this?' Mother is left feeling 'unlovable' and a 'failure' after her husband left her for his assistant on New Year's Eve EXCLUSIVE: The Obamas are set for a $40million payday - HALF to Michelle ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.