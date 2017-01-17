Australia opens door to China in push to save TPP22 min ago

Australia said today it hoped to recast the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the US and opened the door for China to sign up after President Donald Trump ditched the trade pact. The deal included a dozen Asia-Pacific nations that together account for 40 per cent of the global economy, but President Donald Trump said yesterday he had "terminated" it in line with election pledges to can the "job killer" pact.

