Australia bows to East Timor to kill controversial gas field treaty
Jan 9 Australia on Monday agreed to let East Timor terminate an oil revenue treaty between the two neighbours, a key step towards ending a maritime border dispute that has prevented the development of a $40 billion offshore gas field. Ending years of opposition, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia would accept Dili's formal notice to terminate the agreement to split petroleum revenue equally from the Greater Sunrise fields and set a 50-year timetable for negotiating a permanent sea boundary.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Sat
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Fri
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
