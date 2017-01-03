Australia bows to East Timor to kill ...

Australia bows to East Timor to kill controversial gas field treaty

Jan 9 Australia on Monday agreed to let East Timor terminate an oil revenue treaty between the two neighbours, a key step towards ending a maritime border dispute that has prevented the development of a $40 billion offshore gas field. Ending years of opposition, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia would accept Dili's formal notice to terminate the agreement to split petroleum revenue equally from the Greater Sunrise fields and set a 50-year timetable for negotiating a permanent sea boundary.

