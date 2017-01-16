Asia's swelling piles of discarded ga...

Asia's swelling piles of discarded gadgets threaten health, environment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A customer browses through used items Friday at a flea market on the outskirts of Jakarta. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and electrical appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC