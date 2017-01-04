Asian shares mixed as investors consider latest Fed minutes
Asian stock indexes were mixed Thursday as investors assessed the latest Federal Reserve board's meeting minutes. Japanese shares slipped as the yen strengthened against the dollar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Dec 27
|Sam
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC