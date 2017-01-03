Asia Watch: Mixed signals on new jiha...

Asia Watch: Mixed signals on new jihadist offshoot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

Controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has two distinct sides. A man who still weeps at his mother's grave and has fierce loyalty to the humble folk of his home region Mindanao, yet is unflinching in authorising brutal extrajudicial assaults on the drug trade that have already cost over 3,500 lives in less than six months, because he sees it as part of an international phenomenon that has ravaged Philippines society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Sat homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Fri homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC