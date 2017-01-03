Asia Watch: Mixed signals on new jihadist offshoot

Controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has two distinct sides. A man who still weeps at his mother's grave and has fierce loyalty to the humble folk of his home region Mindanao, yet is unflinching in authorising brutal extrajudicial assaults on the drug trade that have already cost over 3,500 lives in less than six months, because he sees it as part of an international phenomenon that has ravaged Philippines society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.