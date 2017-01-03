As Jakarta Sinks, Government Pins Hopes on Bird-Shaped Sea Wall
Workers build a wall which will be used as a barrier to prevent sea water from flowing onto land and cause flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2015. Jakarta is one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world, and as 40 percent of the Indonesian capital dips below sea-level, the government has pinned its hopes on an enormous, bird-shaped sea wall to drain the harbor and protect the bay from rising tides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC