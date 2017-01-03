As Jakarta Sinks, Government Pins Hopes on Bird-Shaped Sea Wall

Workers build a wall which will be used as a barrier to prevent sea water from flowing onto land and cause flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2015. Jakarta is one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world, and as 40 percent of the Indonesian capital dips below sea-level, the government has pinned its hopes on an enormous, bird-shaped sea wall to drain the harbor and protect the bay from rising tides.

