'Anak Buloh Betong' Actor Dies Of Heart Attack In Singapore

The 1960s Malay movie actor S. Rosley died in Singapore at 1.40am today, BERITAMediacorp reported. S. Rosley whose real name is Syed Ahdross Syed Ahmad Alqadry, 74, had a fall while walking at his residential block and died of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack at Changi General Hospital early this morning.

