An Islamist militant group says Indon...

An Islamist militant group says Indonesiaa s new bills have secret communist symbols

23 hrs ago

A photo of Indonesia's new 100,000 rupiah bill. The leader of an Islamist militant groups says the small circular Bank Indonesia logo resembles a hammer-and-sickle, a symbol of communism.

