Airlines' fuel surcharges back on agenda, says Qatar Airways CEO
Jan 12 Qatar Airways and others may soon re-introduce fuel surcharges because of a recent rebound in oil prices, the head of Qatar Airways said on Thursday. "We had to lower because oil prices were going down, but now we are starting to put prices up because oil prices are starting to go up," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, speaking after opening a new Paris business lounge.
