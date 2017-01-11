8 Indonesians arrested at Woodlands C...

8 Indonesians arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint over Islamic State images: Report

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The group was arrested after one of them was found with Islamic State images - including one of a homemade shoe bomb - in his phone. KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Indonesians were arrested by Singapore customs authorities at the Woodlands Checkpoint in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly possessing Islamic State images, media reports said.

Chicago, IL

