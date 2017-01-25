8,204 evacuated as flash floods hit eight districts in Johor
JOHOR BARU: Eight of 10 districts in Johor have been hit by floods bringing the total number of evacuees to 8,204 from 2,428 families housed in 70 relief centres statewide as of early Wednesday morning. Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that Muar was the latest district to be affected by floods with 90 victims evacuated and placed at the Dewan Semai Bakti Gugusan Felda Moakil relief centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Mon
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Mon
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC