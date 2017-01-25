8,204 evacuated as flash floods hit e...

8,204 evacuated as flash floods hit eight districts in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Eight of 10 districts in Johor have been hit by floods bringing the total number of evacuees to 8,204 from 2,428 families housed in 70 relief centres statewide as of early Wednesday morning. Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that Muar was the latest district to be affected by floods with 90 victims evacuated and placed at the Dewan Semai Bakti Gugusan Felda Moakil relief centre.

