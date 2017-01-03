5 injured in bendy bus accident in Ch...

5 injured in bendy bus accident in Choa Chu Kang

21 hrs ago

An accident leaves an SMRT bus on the pavement of a HDB block, with five persons sent to hospital in conscious and stable state. SINGAPORE: An accident involving an SMRT bendy bus and a car at Choa Chu Kang Drive left five injured at about 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

